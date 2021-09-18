Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Century Casinos posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.61%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

CNTY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. 246,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,892. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $374.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 3.16. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

In other news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at $455,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 189.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 132,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 465.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 515,874 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.