Ceres (CERES) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $175,738.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for $148.52 or 0.00309932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00072278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00120930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.38 or 0.00173662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.41 or 0.07113544 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,921.05 or 0.99808851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.07 or 0.00849926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 10,552 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.