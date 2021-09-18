Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. Certara has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $1,989,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,238,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,910,799.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 54,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $1,978,604.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,673,417 shares of company stock worth $618,006,357 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

