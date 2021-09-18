CertiK Price Down 7.4% This Week (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00004223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $114.37 million and $17.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00073272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00121243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00174239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.97 or 0.07106330 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,852.87 or 0.99607983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.20 or 0.00866330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,126,092 coins and its circulating supply is 56,380,307 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

