CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CEU shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$1.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.68. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$375.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares in the company, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$96,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,004,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,909,578.40. In the last quarter, insiders bought 241,700 shares of company stock valued at $461,846 and sold 67,396 shares valued at $127,978.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

