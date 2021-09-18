CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. CEVA also posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CEVA by 31.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 47,407 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in CEVA by 115.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CEVA by 62.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $45.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -302.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $83.95.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.