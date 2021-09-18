ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Shares of CHX opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.56 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 317,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 58,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ChampionX by 131.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in ChampionX by 248.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 123,303 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 897,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after buying an additional 41,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.