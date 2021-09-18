Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 123.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,542 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $19,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

NYSE:CRL opened at $440.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $416.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.83. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.97 and a twelve month high of $450.84.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

