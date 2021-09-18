Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $468.88

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 468.88 ($6.13) and traded as high as GBX 510.10 ($6.66). Charles Stanley Group shares last traded at GBX 510.10 ($6.66), with a volume of 6,200 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on CAY shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 406 ($5.30) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 468.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 376.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The firm has a market cap of £265.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

