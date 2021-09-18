ChartEx Market Cap Reaches $513,768.49 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last week, ChartEx has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $513,768.49 and $3,213.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00072474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00123004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00175819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,520.06 or 0.07242660 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,511.58 or 0.99814427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.96 or 0.00851745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002669 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

