ChartEx Market Capitalization Achieves $491,879.88 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $491,879.88 and $1,605.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00071233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00120033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00174357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.51 or 0.07032587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,853.00 or 0.99697552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.27 or 0.00861012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002651 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

