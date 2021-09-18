Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 388.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $592.89 million, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.07. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.