Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY) Trading Up 0.4%

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 100,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

About Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY)

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

