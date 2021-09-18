Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $217,290.95

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Cheesecoin has a market cap of $217,290.95 and approximately $2.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cheesecoin has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00017336 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Cheesecoin

CHEESE uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk . Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

