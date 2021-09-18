Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Holdings Lowered by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 685,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Chegg worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Chegg by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after buying an additional 670,026 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Chegg by 8.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after buying an additional 626,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chegg by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,346,000 after buying an additional 1,361,848 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 147.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,224,000 after buying an additional 1,544,901 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Chegg by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,638,000 after buying an additional 59,530 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $78.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.77. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.49, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.