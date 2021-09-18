Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,653,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 333,531 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Chevron worth $173,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 7,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $9,560,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 82,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 180,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.76. 16,008,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,453,514. The company has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

