Chimpion 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $791,125.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for about $2.91 or 0.00006065 BTC on major exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $92.20 million and $791,125.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00131156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013177 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.