China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Short Interest Down 38.4% in August

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,100 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the August 15th total of 7,884,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 102.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Everbright Environment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get China Everbright Environment Group alerts:

CHFFF remained flat at $$0.77 during midday trading on Friday. China Everbright Environment Group has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for China Everbright Environment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Everbright Environment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.