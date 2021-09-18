China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in August

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Resources Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRHKY opened at $14.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from China Resources Beer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

