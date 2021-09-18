Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Chindata Group by 167.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -175.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

