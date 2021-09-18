Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.31.

CHRRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

