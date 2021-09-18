Chromia (CHR) Market Capitalization Tops $146.60 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $146.60 million and $37.32 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chromia has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00058976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00132256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013212 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00046437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,300 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.