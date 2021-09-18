CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of CHSCO stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. CHS has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $29.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

