Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,012 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.10% of Church & Dwight worth $20,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,273,000 after purchasing an additional 78,659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 60.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,384,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $96.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.