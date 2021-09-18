Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $4,616,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,909.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,838.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,576.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,940.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.76.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

