Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $131.21 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $136.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

