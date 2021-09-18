Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,606 shares of company stock worth $4,433,076 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $127.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.81. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

