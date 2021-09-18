Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 376.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

NYSE VNO opened at $41.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

