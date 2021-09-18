Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.31 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $311.55 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

