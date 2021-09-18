Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.35 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,824 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 59,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $62.39 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.