Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $123.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 36.43%.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.54.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

