Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 101,227 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,227 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.28.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.99.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

