Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 151,268 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,268 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,671,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 173,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB stock opened at $135.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.67. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.