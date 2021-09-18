Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 30,626 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,626 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,831,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 33.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,923,000 after purchasing an additional 842,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Fastenal by 48.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,166,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,907,000 after purchasing an additional 709,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Fastenal by 54.2% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,849,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,175,000 after purchasing an additional 650,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $52.96 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,396.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens upped their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

