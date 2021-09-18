Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 6,122 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $183.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

