Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 6,970 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE opened at $133.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

