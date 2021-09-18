Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 76,144 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,144 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.91.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $214.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

