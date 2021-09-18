Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Boosted by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cigna by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cigna by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Cigna by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cigna by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CI opened at $205.62 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

