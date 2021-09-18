Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Aflac by 10.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,333,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,610,000 after acquiring an additional 242,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Aflac by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 72,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

