Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,413 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $74.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.59.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,788,022 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

