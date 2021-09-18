Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $237.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.46. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.81 and a fifty-two week high of $246.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

