Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in ResMed by 5.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 45,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $285.95 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $367,467.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,865,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total transaction of $368,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,010 shares of company stock valued at $15,353,594 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

