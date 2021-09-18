Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,418 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 124,617 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 651,539 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $45,126,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 155,821 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,792,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 413,595 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,485,000 after buying an additional 69,691 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $65.58 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.