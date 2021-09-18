Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.10 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after acquiring an additional 585,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 388.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,573,000 after purchasing an additional 543,282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after purchasing an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,769,000 after purchasing an additional 357,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,644,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $352.70 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 146.96 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.29.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

