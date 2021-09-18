Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Cummins by 442.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 75,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $227.69 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

