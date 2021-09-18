Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.16 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.56.

Shares of IFF opened at $135.21 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.18 and a 200-day moving average of $144.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

