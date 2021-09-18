Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.38 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.57. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

