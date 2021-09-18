Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.48 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,909.02 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,940.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,838.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,576.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

