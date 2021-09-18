Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in IQVIA by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 75,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.11.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $256.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.02 and a 200 day moving average of $233.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

