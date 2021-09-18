Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,022,000 after buying an additional 95,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after buying an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 7.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,516,000 after buying an additional 231,291 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $131.03 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

